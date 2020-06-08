A summer weekend isn’t complete until you fire up the grill, but flame-kissed burgers are just the start to an unforgettable meal that celebrates all the best of the season.
Elevate your burger toppings with a flavorful accompaniment like crisp candied bacon for a menu you won’t soon forget.
Find more ideas for upgrading the grilling experience in your own backyard at OmahaSteaks.com.
Candied Bacon
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
1 pound (1 package) Omaha Steaks Applewood Smoked Steak-Cut Bacon
1 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper
1 cup packed light brown sugar
Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
Place wire rack on foil-lined baking sheet. Place strips of bacon on wire rack and sprinkle with black pepper. Lightly pat brown sugar on top of bacon in thin layer.
Place baking sheet on center rack in oven and bake 25 minutes, or until brown sugar melts and bacon is crisp.
Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer bacon to parchment-lined baking sheet and cool to room temperature.
Store in airtight container up to 3 days at room temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.