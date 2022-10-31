Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work.
5-Minute Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars
4 ounces milk chocolate, melted
4 ounces dark chocolate, melted
Heat saucepan over low heat. Add butter, marshmallows and peanut butter; stir to combine. Add cereal; mix until coated.
Line 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment paper. Add cereal mixture to pan.
In bowl, mix milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Drizzle chocolate over cereal mixture; spread evenly then allow to cool.
