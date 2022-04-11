A lazy Sunday afternoon cuddled up with family, playing in the rain with your kids and tasting a perfect, sweet treat on a summer day can be some of the simplest yet best parts of life.
Recipes that can be made with clean, fresh ingredients in a matter of minutes make some of the best-tasting dishes, snacks and treats. Sometimes keeping it simple is the best route to take as opposed to confusing prep that takes too much time.
This Strawberry Mousse, which is made with families in mind, is a perfect recipe to make with your little ones or for a date night dessert. It’s great to take for an outing at the park, a neighborhood party or just to snack on throughout the week.
It’s sweet, fluffy and smooth all at the same time. Made to serve a handful of people, it only takes a few moments to complete. Moms love it and kids enjoy the taste and texture.
Strawberry Mousse
Servings: 6-8
1 cup strawberries, halved
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup powdered sugar
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
assorted fruit, for serving
In blender, puree strawberries until smooth. Set aside.
In mixing bowl, whip heavy cream and powdered sugar until fluffy.
In separate mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add strawberry puree to cream cheese and mix until combined. Add whipped cream and stir until combined.
Serve in bowl with fruit.
