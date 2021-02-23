Almost nothing says comfort food like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.
Find more comfort food recipes at Culinary.net.
Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole
1 whole rotisserie chicken
8 refrigerated biscuits
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup sour cream
2 cups frozen vegetables
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Heat oven to 450 degrees F.
Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.
Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.
In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.
Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
#14867
Source: Culinary.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.