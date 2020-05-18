If you are searching for comfort foods this recipe with crumbled bacon and cubed potatoes smothered in melted cheddar cheese is sure to satisfy.
Cheesy Baked Potato Casserole
5 pounds red potatoes, cubed
1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed
16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
8 ounces sour cream
1 tablespoon minced chives
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Heat oven to 325 degrees F.
In large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.
In separate large bowl, combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt and pepper. Add to potato and bacon mixture until combined.
Pour into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until browned and bubbly.
