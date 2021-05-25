This summer, get a little wild in the kitchen and make something different. It’s all right to mix up the seasonal menu now and again by creating dishes out of the ordinary as a change up from the usual warm-weather favorites.
This summer, when heading to an event like a family reunion, picnic or just a day at home, try making this Oh-So-Berry Cobbler.
It’s served warm and is a perfect sweet treat when berries are at their freshest. Full of summer goodness, it’s a treat for everyone to enjoy with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and a splash of lemon juice served with ice cream.
Oh-So-Berry Cobbler
Servings: 8
2 cups strawberries, sliced
2 cups blackberries
2 cups blueberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
nonstick cooking spray
ice cream
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
In large bowl, mix strawberries, blackberries and blueberries then add lemon juice and cornstarch; mix to combine. Refrigerate 20 minutes.
In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In bowl of stand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and vanilla extract on medium speed until blended. Gradually add flour mixture until crumbles form.
Spray 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Pour berries into bottom of dish. Top berries with crumbles.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Serve with ice cream.
