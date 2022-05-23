Celebrating summer with sizzling meals starts with tender, juicy cuts of meat that take center stage when dining on the patio or firing up the grill. Call over the neighbors or simply enjoy family time with your nearest and dearest by savoring the flavor of warm weather meals.
Steak enthusiasts can show off their summer cooking skills with this recipe for Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, juicy, marbled steaks are cooked to tender doneness and complemented by steakhouse-style fries for a meal that screams “summertime.”
Find more summer favorites at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer.
Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries
Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 2
Southwest Steak Rub:
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Parmesan-Herb Fries:
1 package (16 ounces) Omaha Steaks Steakhouse Fries
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, minced
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced
1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, minced
New York Strip Steaks:
2 Omaha Steaks Butcher’s Cut New York Strips
Southwest steak rub
1/4 cup grapeseed oil
2 ounces unsalted butter, cold
Peppercorn Cream Sauce:
1/2 cup brandy
3/4 cup beef stock
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons peppercorn medley, coarsely cracked
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
To make Southwest Steak Rub: In small bowl, whisk salt, pepper, thyme, paprika, chili powder, chipotle pepper, garlic powder and cumin until fully incorporated.
To make Parmesan-Herb Fries: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place fries on baking rack on top of sheet pan; bake 25 minutes, or until golden-brown and crispy.
In medium bowl, mix Parmesan cheese, thyme, rosemary and parsley until fully incorporated.
Remove fries from oven and toss with Parmesan herbs.
To make New York strip steaks: Season steaks generously with Southwest Steak Rub on both sides.
In cast-iron pan, add grapeseed oil and bring to high heat. Place steaks in pan and sear 3 to 4 minutes on both sides for medium-rare doneness.
Remove steaks from pan and rest 8 minutes; reserve oil in cast-iron pan.
To make peppercorn cream sauce: Add brandy to reserved oil in cast-iron pan and reduce to one-third volume, about 1 minute.
Add beef stock and reduce by one-third volume, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Add heavy cream and cracked peppercorn medley to pan, bring to boil and reduce to simmer until thickened. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.