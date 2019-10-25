TechAccel, Kansas City, Missouri, has launched RNAissance Ag LLC, a new company that holds the exclusive license to RNA-interference technology in partnership with the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The new company will use the proprietary technology in the development of sprayable insect control measures. TechAccel also announced it participated in GreenLight Biosciences Inc.’s latest funding round, with an interest in collaborative research leveraging GreenLight’s technology in advancing biopesticides.
Holm Automotive Center, Inc., Abilene, Kansas, has been awarded a 2019 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com. The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new and used car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Holm Automotive Center, Inc. on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing, and overall experience.
Performance Nutrition, a division of LidoChem Inc., based in Hazlet, New Jersey, has launched pnfertilizers.com. Developed to serve the needs of farmers and growers, the redesigned website provides quick and easy access to detailed information on the company’s fertilizers, soil amendments, micronutrients, biopesticides, and phytohormone products. The website features improved functionality, guides to PN’s specialty programs for soil and crop health, complete labels, application rates and info sheets, all within a clean, uncluttered design.
Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, has added Tavant Technologies, an aftermarket solutions company, to help with warranty claims. Tavant Warranty On-Demand platform will help Kubota with enhanced customer service quality and operational efficiency when processing and tracking warranty claims.
