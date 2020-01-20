Vermeer Corporation, Pella, Iowa, has purchased Schuler Manufacturing, a family-owned and operated manufacturer of feeding solutions based in Griswold, Iowa.
Founded by Dorland Schuler in 1964, Schuler Manufacturing offers a full line of high quality equipment serving the beef cow-calf, feedlot and dairy industries with TMR mixers and feed wagons. Known for quality and performance, Schuler’s TMR mixers are available in trailed, truck-mounted and stationary options. The feed wagon product line includes hay and bunk style options and are purpose-built for handling higher roughage rations.
“The addition of Schuler’s feeding equipment strengthens our long-term vision to continually introduce new product innovation for cattle producers across the entire hay and feeding value stream,” said Mark Core, executive vice president of Vermeer Forage Solutions. “By bringing Schuler’s feeding solutions into the Vermeer product family, farmers and ranchers can further depend on Vermeer to help them care for their livestock and operate efficiently, whether they are making hay or mixing feed.”
“For us being a family-run company that’s built high-quality equipment for the cattle industry for more than five decades, joining another family-owned and run company, located in Iowa, simply makes sense,” said Reggie Schuler, president of Schuler Manufacturing. “As we become part of the Vermeer family, we are excited that our team in Griswold will be closely connected to a host of additional resources including manufacturing, engineering, sales and additional distribution so we can reach more producers with our proven solutions.”
The current line-up of Schuler-made TMR mixers and feed wagons will continue to be produced in Griswold and sold through existing Schuler and now select Vermeer distribution partners focused on feeding solutions expertise. Products will initially be sold under the Schuler brand, with an intentional transition to Vermeer, a hay harvesting company, as the two companies fully integrate. Louis Norton, a 30-year Vermeer team member with experience in engineering, operations, continuous improvement and business partnerships, will serve as general manager of the Schuler Manufacturing operation and facilities in Griswold and will guide the integration into the Vermeer family. Several Schuler family members will continue to play important roles in sales, manufacturing and support areas of the business.
A sales price was not disclosed. The acquisition was announced in December.
