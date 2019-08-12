During a recent press conference, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Bayer’s North American Crop Science Division is relocating 500 new, high-paying jobs to Creve Coeur, Missouri, with an average wage of $110,000 and a capital investment of $164 million.
The announcement comes after the governor’s first European Trade Mission, where he traveled internationally to highlight Missouri as an ideal location for business and encourage new investment in the state. The trade mission included a stop in Germany to meet with Bayer CEO Werner Baumann.
Bayer is one of Missouri’s top 30 private sector employers with a strong connection to the state’s agriculture industry.
“We are honored that a global company like Bayer has chosen to grow its presence here in our state,” Gov. Parson said. “As you know, agriculture plays a critical role in our economy, and Bayer’s investment will only enhance Missouri’s strengths in the agricultural technology sector. We look forward to working together as we continue to grow and expand the industry.”
“We are proud to call Missouri home to our global headquarters for seeds and traits and the North American Crop Science Commercial Headquarters,” said Lisa Safarian, president, Commercial Operations North America at Bayer. “Governor Parson has been an important advocate for Bayer and the entire business community in Missouri, and I am honored to join him in marking this important day.”
“Our talented workforce across Missouri, and especially in the St. Louis region, is a vital asset in our ability to develop and deliver new tools and innovations to farmers,” Safarian continued. “At Bayer, we are delighted to offer these highly skilled, good jobs in the St. Louis region that will continue to positively shape agriculture in our state, region, and world.”
“This monumental investment in our state signifies Bayer’s confidence in Missouri as a solid place to do business, specifically related to ag-tech, by bringing in hundreds of high-wage jobs, which will stimulate our economy, benefit Missourians, and ultimately enrich the state’s already thriving ag-tech climate,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.
A global leader in the ag-tech sector, Missouri’s $88 billion agriculture industry employs more than 378,000 workers statewide, all utilizing the state’s crop and livestock diversity, abundant water supply, rich soil, and cutting-edge animal health and plant science clusters to propel the industry forward.
“Today is a win for St. Louis on multiple fronts and underscores our goal of meaningful collaboration to help drive substantial regional development. Bayer’s successful efforts to secure a significant local employment base for their company centers their corporate banner squarely in St. Louis and will have a remarkable impact on the region,” AllianceSTL President and CEO Steve Johnson said.
Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri Michael Moehn expressed similar sentiments, stating that the announcement is “another positive signal to companies looking to locate or expand in the communities served by Ameren Missouri that our state is a great place to do business.”
“We remain focused on attracting new jobs and investment to our state by helping our customers with energy incentives and innovative solutions to meet their business needs,” Moehn continued, adding that he’s “thrilled Bayer has committed to expand its workforce and operations in Missouri and further bolster St. Louis as a world-class hub for biotech innovation.”
“Bayer’s investment here is a testament to St. Louis County’s talented workforce and our status as the global epicenter of plant science and agriculture technology. We are excited and proud that a company with Bayer’s international standing is making a new commitment to our region,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.
“We congratulate Bayer in this announcement and look forward to many years of success,” Interim CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership Rodney Crim said. “The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership is pleased Bayer has recognized the long-term benefits of the robust St. Louis business community.”
To learn more about Bayer, visit www.bayer.com.
