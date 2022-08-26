Over a bowl of popcorn one winter evening, Kansas farmer Dwight Baldwin began thinking of an alternative.

Dwight Baldwin holds his Papa Baldy's popcorn in his popcorn field near Inman, Kansas. It was over a bowl of popcorn that Dwight wondered why Kansas, which grows millions of acres of corn, doesn't have much of a popcorn footprint. He began researching the crop and decided to test it on a few acres. Six years later, the family has expanded to 12 acres and started a business—Papa Baldy's Popcorn. (Journal photo by Amy Bickel.)

Like most of his neighbors, he and his son, Adam, have grown wheat, sorghum, soybeans and corn on their ground near Inman. Yet the farm economy centered around those traditional crops at the time was hurting. Corn, for example, was hovering around $3 a bushel. 

Customers rave about the taste and quality of Papa Baldy's popcorn, said Cindy Baldwin. They receive letters from across the nation and are now selling the product in 48 states and one foreign country. (Courtesy photo.)
Dwight and Adam Baldwin harvest popcorn during the fall season. The crop typically yields above 80 bushels an acre. (Courtesy photo.)
An ear of field corn and an ear of popcorn out in the field to show comparison of size, structure and color. The popcorn is the ear on the right. Field corn is higher yielding but popcorn can generate a higher price per bushel. (Courtesy photo.)
Kim Baldwin created a brand label for the family's popcorn. The idea was to create brand recognition centered around the family's farming story. (Courtesy photo)
Dakota Hoben is the Co-founder/CEO at Farmers Risk based in Ames, Iowa. (Courtesy photo.)

