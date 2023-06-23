Enjoying a Kansas festival.jpeg

Enjoying a meal while attending a Kansas festival. (Photo courtesy of Kansas Tourism.) 

Homespun festivals photo gallery

In the heart of the Great Plains, where agriculture thrives and fields stretch as far as the eye can see, states proudly showcase their prized crop, worthy of weekends brimming with lively festivities.

These homespun celebrations pay homage to the rich agricultural heritage of the region, featuring parades, carnival rides, tractor pulls, a variety of contests, and of course, there is no shortage of delicious food.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.