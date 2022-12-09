Few agricultural vocations are as time encompassing as a dairy producer.

DEAL Class 2.jpg

Members of the second class of the Dairy Experience and Agricultural Leadership program, which was created by the Midwest Dairy of St. Paul, Minnesota, are from left (back row) Cole Hoyer, Elle Tibor, Lindsey Borst, Kevin Borst, Dan Venteicher, Natalie Barka, Paige Roberts and Courtney Lintker; (front row) Jessi Sayers, Stacy Rethman, Nicole Engelken, James Goldsmith and Ray Hildebrandt. (Courtesy photo.)

Yet finding opportunities to network is important to Courtney Lintkner of Venedy, Illinois. She oversees a dairy operation that includes 40 head of milking cows on a farm outside of St. Louis, Missouri. The farm has primarily milked Holsteins, but in 2009 the family brought in Jersey crosses to help boost butter fat content.

Courtney Lintker headshot.jpeg

Courtney Lintkner, Venedy, Illinois, is a member of the Dairy Experience ad Agricultural Leadership program. (Courtesy photo.)
Courtney Lintker with calf.jpeg

