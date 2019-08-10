Winning $10,000 in a King of the Ring livestock auction was not something Charly Cummings spent a lot of time thinking about as he was selling cattle.
“It’s not about winning but giving great value to buyers and sellers,” Cummings said was his mindset during the Aug. 3 King of the Ring competition at Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, because without that focus it would have been impossible to win. “It’s really mindboggling to think I won $10,000.”
One of the reasons Cummings, of Yates Center, Kansas, wanted to compete was because of his reverence to the Winter family and his longtime friend the late Roger Emigh who provided Cummings with great insight into livestock sales. The King of the Ring contest was Emigh’s dream to bring the nation’s top auctioneers to the Winter sales ring.
Cummings was the Livestock Marketing Association’s 2011 World Livestock Auction Champion, but winning the King of the Ring contest meant just as much to him because he knew Emigh’s family members would be present. Brian Winter, a close friend of Emigh’s, also had encouraged Cummings to make the trip.
“There were so many dear friends who knew Roger who were here, too,” Cummings said, adding it was Emigh’s chant that was second to none that he admired and was relished by those who remembered the late auctioneer’s style. Emigh was the 1991 world champion.
“Roger had a way of working a crowd and he could bring out the best for buyers and sellers. He was a legend. Plus, Roger was much more known than being an auctioneer. He did so much to go out of his way to help others.”
It is in that vein Cummings plans to take his winnings to help others as a way to honor Emigh’s memory.
Cummings started auctioneering in 1995 as a high school student and today he is an auctioneer for Superior Livestock Auction, the nation’s largest cattle market outlet. While he is known for being the auctioneer for the video service, he also enjoys doing specialty sales and an opportunity to travel to Dodge City be involved with a Winter sale was on his “to-do” list this summer.
He also received a Rolex watch donated by CattleUSA.com and an all-around buckle donated by Leonard and Shirley Lewis.
Cummings said any of the finalists could have won, too, in agreement that judges had a tough process. Chuck Bradley, Montgomery, Alabama, was runner-up and collected $4,000 along with a buckle sponsored by Bill and Phyllis Winter Madden.
Other finalists pocketed $2,000 each and they were Brian Little, Wann, Oklahoma; Ralph Wade, Shawnee, Oklahoma; Lynn Langvardt, Junction City, Kansas; and Blaine Lotz, Edna, Kansas. Another contestant, Kenny Wilcox, West Fork, Arkansas, received $1,500 as the Roger Emigh Champions Choice and his recognition also earned him a Col. Emigh buckle sponsored by the Livestock Marketing Association. Other contestants included Stenson Clontz, Joe Frazier, Kyle Layman, Brandon Neely and Jay Romine. The King of the Ring sale had a large crowd in attendance and more than 8,000 head of cattle were sold.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
