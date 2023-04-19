Change is a necessary function of life in the High Plains—even when it is not easy.
In a recent column by Jerry Nine in the March 31 to April 6 edition the owner of the Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward, Oklahoma, announced he was selling the salebarn that he had owned for nearly 23 years to Ben Hale and his family. Jerry says they enjoy a top-notch reputation, which was important to him.
Over the past 23 years Jerry had seen many changes in how cattle are marketed and he has been proud of how Woodward continues the tradition of providing a marketplace for sellers and buyers.
This year—as livestock producers are aware—a prolonged drought has made it tough on producers. One silver lining is that the market is extremely strong because multiple surrounding states are in the same situation. Sellers at least have some options.
The good news is that Jerry’s popular column “Just a Scoopful” is staying as he agreed to keep writing and I was glad to hear. Jerry’s commentary has a cornerstone of speaking the unvarnished truth. He also plans to continue to be a part of the Woodward Livestock Auction operation.
His decision to sell the barn to the Hale family did not come without considerable thought, but it was triggered by several key factors. Those included higher interest rates, which have doubled in a short period of time, that adding to expenses.
Another reason was his kids like being active in the salebarn operation but they did not crave the business like their father did. There are so many aspects to operating a salebarn, Jerry said, adding that even the most minute details matter and he did not want to be unfair with his children if they did not share the same vision and passion.
Sellers and buyers are quick to notice quickly any faults in the process and Jerry said it was not right to put his children into that predicament.
While he was willing to consider continuing as owner longer he also felt it was time to make a transition. The Hale family is family-oriented toward the employees, customers and the community. That was important to Jerry because when he bought the salebarn his initial goal was to restore and keep its reputation as a place where sellers and buyers would be treated right and the operation itself would be very solid in the community and region. He has—by all measurements—succeeded.
Many of us have been impacted by transitions of family businesses at one time or another—whether a farm operation, business enterprise or trusted supplier. Change is never easy but complacency is not an answer either. The marketplace does not tolerate stagnation for long.
Jerry is to be congratulated for his stewardship to the farmers and ranchers he has represented and holds close to his heart. His benevolence should not go unnoticed in helping others. We also congratulate the new owners as they carry on their commitment to the agriculture community.
As Jerry says, “I want Woodard Livestock to be successful and be better than ever.”
The livestock industry continues to be operated on the principles of a hand shake is as good as a written agreement. That spirit continues to be alive and well in Woodward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.