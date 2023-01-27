Winter and, in particular, the time after the holidays can signify a long stretch of dreary cold snaps and early sunsets but remains a season that is important to our overall ecosystem.
The cold weather plays a part in insect control and a good blanket of snow—like we have experienced in parts of Kansas, eastern Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota—can help ease drought stress by filling ponds and offering hope for a winter wheat crop.
But as we all know it takes more than a few symbolic gestures from Mother Nature to get through an extended drought. As we continue to pray for more rain we also have to nurture our brain. A bright spot for farmers and ranchers occurred during the recent Soil Health U and Trade Show in Salina, Kansas, in which attendees were thankful for the face-to-face interaction to discuss soil health practices. As producers know there is no “wave of the wand” to address soil health needs. With today’s technology, reports can provide feedback on an individual field that yield multiple deficiencies.
As the country’s breadbasket has the daunting task of feeding the world it should come as no surprise that presenters and attendees noted the task will only occur with a profit motive that is self-sustaining over the long term. Today’s challenges of feeding the world—whose population is now above 8 billion people—will take more production with less resources.
The farmer and rancher knows this full well as he has to look at the cost of fertilizer and other input costs even in the winter as he finalizes spring planting decisions. The winter downtime allows producers to do further research before spring. Once planting season commences the focus changes to only making adjustments.
As the producers head onto other important asks—including calving season—we encourage them to look at opportunities to improve their long-term bottom line, whether through an investment in machinery or reviewing a practice that needs tweaking. The winter is a great time to provide self-reflection on practices because after all life is filled with a series of choices.
Continuing education in agriculture never ends and that’s a perspective that is never lost. We’d also share the importance of checking on your neighbor and family member who maybe struggling now whether it is from an economic hardship or the loss of a loved one. Investing in those personal relationships can help others to deal with winter blues.
