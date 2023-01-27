DaveBergmeier.jpg

Winter and, in particular, the time after the holidays can signify a long stretch of dreary cold snaps and early sunsets but remains a season that is important to our overall ecosystem.

The cold weather plays a part in insect control and a good blanket of snow—like we have experienced in parts of Kansas, eastern Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota—can help ease drought stress by filling ponds and offering hope for a winter wheat crop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.