High winds in the High Plains are nothing new for farmers and ranchers who make their living off the land.
The recent winds—particularly on Oct. 23—gave us a taste of the power Mother Nature can generate. Peak winds at Dodge City Regional Airport were measured at 69 miles per hour on Oct. 23, according to the National Weather Service.
The impact on the freshly planted 2023 wheat crop will be closely watched by growers and grain traders.
While rural and urban cousins spent or will spend time looking to see if there was any damage, we know that combined with the recent drought it has made conditions ripe for fire damage.
A recent story by Field Editor Lacey Vilhauer told about the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Fire Department Matching Program that pledged more than $60,000 to 47 rural fire departments in Oklahoma to provide relief for food, water and supplies. The kindling has been in place all summer and into early fall for many farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma. The same can be said for nearly every other state in the High Plains region.
All of these are a reminder of the importance of several matters:
• Continue to support rural firefighters and their departments as well as the urban fire departments that oftentimes provide backup;
• Have an open mind when townships and counties may need to increase taxes to purchase equipment and protective gear for fire departments, firefighters and volunteers;
• Follow burn bans issued by local jurisdictions;
• Stay in contact with local and state officials who can draw on resources to help with mitigation;
• Develop a plan and communicate it to family members and employees about their safety and preservation of key records; and
• Continue to advocate with elected federal officials about the necessity of risk management and mitigation tools.
As Congress continues its work toward a new 2023 farm bill, one element that has been stressed is the importance of crop insurance as a safety net. In light of the drought in the western Plains and less production plus the likelihood that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will linger, farmers and ranchers need programs that work. Provisions should not only apply to traditional crops but also for hay and forage and livestock producers.
The other cornerstone needs to be flexibility so when unexpected emergencies occur the secretary of agriculture can quickly identify when restrictions can be waived or changed to help.
Although Mother Nature can flip the dynamic quickly, it is best to always be prepared. Praying for rain and ample moisture is the right approach, too. When it arrives, offer your thanks.
