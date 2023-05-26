IMG_9485sm.jpeg

(Photo by Kylene Scott.)

An expected gut punch for many High Plains hard red winter wheat producers was realized during the recently concluded Wheat Quality Tour.

The Wheat Quality Tour estimated the Kansas wheat harvest at 178 million bushels and 30 bushels per acre. The totals come from a consensus following three days of scouting fields and calculating estimates. A year ago, the tour estimated about 261 million bushels. The National Agricultural Statistics Service on May 1 estimated a Kansas crop of 191 million bushels with a yield of 29 bushels per acre and abandonment at 18.5%, according to Kansas Wheat.

