IMG_7569.jpg

Peter Thompson, known as “Wheat Pete” garnered a large crowd during the Crop Quest’s Grower Focus Feb. 3 at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

Wheat growers had an opportunity to hear about production from the view of a Canadian specialist who encouraged them to always have an open mindset.

During Crop Quest’s Grower Focus meeting on Feb. 3 at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, Peter Thompson, known as “Wheat Pete,” told growers it was up to them treat wheat production like they do other crops. Thompson has a farm near Ontario, Canada, and he is a former wheat specialist for the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Thompson is the host of the podcast Wheat Pete’s Word, and resident agronomist of RealAgriculture. Too often growers have a mindset that “corn is the king, soybean is the queen and wheat is the runt of the litter.”

