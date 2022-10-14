A new wheat protein processing center is providing welcome news to the breadbasket of America.

Wheat cover photo.jpg

An aerial view of the Amber Wave plant in Phillipsburg, Kansas, that is being retooled to produce wheat-based biofuel and wheat protein, or gluten. (Photo courtesy of Amber Wave.)

In Phillipsburg, Kansas, a corn ethanol plant is being retooled so that it can produce wheat-based biofuel and wheat protein (gluten) for the baking and pet food industries.

