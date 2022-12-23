WheatInnovation.JPG

The Kansas Wheat Innovation Center celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house on Dec. 15 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

Fields Forward, a project of the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation, reached its $4 million campaign goal to research a sustainable wheat future and hosted a celebration thanking donors on Dec. 15.

Tammy McClellan.JPG

Tammy McClellan, Plainville, Kansas, manager of donor relations for the the successful $4 million fundraiser “Fields Forward” for the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation, thanked donors for their support. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

Tammy McClellan, Plainville, Kansas, manager of donor relations for the fund drive, said the campaign paralleled what her husband, Mike, had gone through with the challenges of events over which there is no control. When the $4 million campaign was to begin in March 2020, the country was beginning to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant a slow campaign start but supporters stayed optimistic.

Ron Suppes.JPG

Ron Suppes, Dighton, Kansas, chairman of the Wheat Commission Research Foundation, praised visionaries who believed in supporting and growing the wheat industry. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)
Gene Taylor.JPG

Gene Taylor, director of athletics at Kansas State University, served as the guest speaker at the conclusion of the Fields Forward Campaign of the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation. Taylor spoke on Dec. 15 at the IGP conference center in Manhattan. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)
Herb Clutter.JPG

Kansas wheat industry visionary Herb Clutter is remembered prominently inside the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, 1980 Kimball Ave., in Manhattan. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)
Marsha Boswell.JPG

Marsha Boswell, vice president of communications, unveiled a new video on the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

