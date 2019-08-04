Bridging the divide in national or state politics right now is an exercise in frustration. Yet that is no reason to give up at the community level, where needs and services are needed the most.
Author Ed O’Malley shares his perspective as a former state legislator and as president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, based in Wichita. His 136-page book “What’s Right With Kansas” focuses on pragmatic solutions based on committed citizens willing to develop, nurture and embrace ideas.
The easy-to-read format focuses on five principles:
1. Leadership is an activity, not a position;
2. Anyone can lead, anytime, anywhere;
3. It starts with you and must engage others;
4. Your purpose must be clear; and
5. It’s risky.
Each principle includes how local citizens used their leadership skills to push projects that benefit their community. One of the stories is about addressing the decline in membership and volunteerism in 4-H—a program near and dear to the hearts of many rural readers.
Rhonda Atkinson, the associate director of the Kansas 4-H Foundation, used leadership principles to try to steady the course of 4-H, which has faced significant declines in membership in small towns. In 2012, the Kansas 4-H Foundation launched the Growing Kansas Leaders program and deployed Extension agents, who carry the flag for 4-H to help grow members and volunteers through non-traditional ways. O’Malley said Atkinson and foundation leaders recognized it was possible to build on special interests that could help draw in youth, particularly those who might not be able to stay in a full 12-year span of a traditional 4-H membership. Those youth and their parents could still enjoy opportunities to enrich their lives and pique their interest in 4-H.
Progress has been made and measured and as O’Malley notes, “Eventually the magic of 4-H, and what it does for community engagement and youth development, just might be preserved and strengthened.”
Short stories about challenges citizens faced in trying to identify and solve a community program were fascinating reads and written in a way that many people could identify with. Whether they live in a city with a population of 300,000 or a town of 3,000 people, O’Malley is able to connect with readers and tell them straight up—it is not going to be easy and yet success is possible.
The book helps promote the Kansas Leadership Center and what the center can do to help develop citizen leaders. However, that push is not so over the top as to detract from the book, and it helps the reader understand why it is important to develop and nurture leadership skills.
O’Malley correctly ascertains that concerned citizens can do more to solve a problem if they are able to use and adapt leadership skills to get community buy-in. He notes it won’t be easy, but in Kansas (and I would suggest other High Plains states) rolling up sleeves and working toward a common cause is more rewarding in the end.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
