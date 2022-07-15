In the midst of summer finding a window of opportunity to get away for a day might be the best investment a farmer and rancher can make.
High Plains Journal, known for our successful U events, has two scheduled for next month—Cattle U and Trade Show is Aug. 4 to 5 at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, and Sorghum U Wheat U is Aug. 11 at the Doubletree Hotel in Wichita, Kansas.
Both programs offer insight into what farmers and ranchers need to consider for their operations. It is never easy operating a farm and ranch and it can become discouraging in light of political noise, the drought and cyclical prices. That’s why it is important to get the latest information on production and markets so the farmer and rancher can made good decisions, whether it is on the current calf crop or the 2023 sorghum and wheat crop.
The events include the popular farmer panels in which members are able to share not only successes but also offer wisdom when a producer wants to make a change and improve his or her operation.
Cattle U and Trade Show
Educational items at Cattle U include animal traceability, the high costs of feedstuffs and how to determine the value of feeding programs, managing cows during a drought, genetics and why they matter in the feedyard, and preparing a ranch before a wildfire breaks out and how to recover following a fire.
Our fourth Cattle U is planned at a time during Dodge City Days and attendees not only get the latest on the livestock industry they can also have fun at two of the High Plains most well known events. During Dodge City Days is the renowned Roundup Rodeo where the world’s finest western athletes hope to claim top prize money.
Speaking of fun, the Cattle U also has a famous author featured.
John R. Erickson, author of the Hank the Cowdog book series, will appear during the Bulls and Brews Social from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Aug. 4 on the tradeshow floor. He will be available to sign books, pose for photographs and will read a chapter from one his new “Hank the Cowdog” books.
The meet and greet is free with a Dodge City Days lapel bin that can be purchased online or onsite and families are encouraged to attend as Erickson’s books, after all, have been a signature in family’s homes and public and school libraries for many years. Erickson deserves a tip of the cap for his promotion of literacy. Registration for his event is encouraged at www.cattleu.net/john-r-erickson/.
For additional information and registration visit www.cattleu.net.
Sorghum U Wheat U
With the drought of 2022, a renewed interest is on dryland crops that offer profit potential even in moisture is limited. The focus is on latest management techniques, addressing drought, fertility, and other crops.
Speakers will present on intensive wheat management, managing wheat and sorghum fertility, climate smart agriculture, a roundtable discussion on sorghum weed control, and how sorghum deals with drought.
Guy Allen, Kansas State University senior agricultural economist and grain marketing and risk management curriculum manager, will give a presentation on grain markets and the effects of the war in Ukraine, drought and other factors that have contributed to the volatile markets in recent months. He will also give his insight on what producers can expect for markets in the future.
For more information about that event or to register, visit www.hpj.com/suwu/.
The U events are all about you. We hope you can take time from your schedules to attend and continue to grow your success for the future.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.