Two confirmed cases of vesicular stomatitis virus have been reported in cattle in Montgomery County, Kansas, according to a spokeswoman from the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Heather Landsdowne, communications director, confirmed that the cases have been found in cattle. The vast majority of all cases for VSV involve equine, she said, but cattle are also susceptible. The good news is that treatment allows for a full recovery.
Ranchers need to watch for signs particularly when moving their cattle or taking them to be sold. The most common symptoms in cattle are lesions that can occur on the mouth and nose and around the feet, Landsdowne said. Pictures of the sores to help producers are available on the state’s website at www.agriclture.ks.gov/VSV.
Other symptoms include excessive salivation, lack of appetite, teat lesions and lameness.
Producers who see the signs should contact their local veterinarian and follow treatment protocol, she said.
VSV is a viral disease that primarily affects horses, also cattle and occasionally swine, sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas. Time from exposure to the onset of clinical signs is 2 to 8 days. Infected premises are placed under quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. VSV is a state reportable disease and ranchers should contact the Kansas Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
