July and early August are circled on planners and calendars for many rural and farm ranch families—sometimes years in advance.

The tradition of county fairs allows 4-H and FFA students to compete with hopes of qualifying their livestock, baking, fashion, photography and many other projects for state contests. These rural-based events also center on communities. Events like rodeos, carnivals, parades, and demolition derbies all add a slice of Americana.

