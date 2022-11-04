DaveBergmeier.jpg

In November we will mark one of the most important holidays in America, which is Veterans Day.

Formerly Armistice Day, Nov. 11 is the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918, according to The Associated Press. Anyone who has served or is currently serving in a branch of the military deserves our deep gratitude. In the High Plains region there are towns and communities that continue to have Veterans Day parades and remembrance activities.

