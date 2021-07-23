One of the most promising parts of the remainder of 2021 is the return of live events. Whether it is fairs, rodeos or community celebrations, it also includes conferences.
Each year there is always a need to study marketing and profits and also an opportunity to hear what is on the horizon for 2022. News swirls about livestock prices and factors that drive profitability, but it does not end there.
Wheat growers are about to head to fields to plant a crop. For spring crop growers this is a time to look ahead to the 2022 season. There are many exciting products and new ideas in the marketplace, and innovative techniques never go out of style.
For High Plains Journal, it also includes the return of U events where livestock producers and grain growers can get the latest news. HPJ prides itself on putting together top-notch programs and we recognize the real stars are the producers who take time to attend.
HPJ believes educational opportunities help grain and livestock producers, and panelists who are also producers are essential in the process. For HPJ, it is a proven formula, based on feedback from attendees.
The Cattle U and Trade Show is set for July 29 and 30, at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. Additional information and registration details are available at www.cattleu.net.
The Cattle U and Trade Show offers an opportunity to touch on how the media plays a part in the consumer equation through headline speakers that include South Dakota ranchers Troy and Stacy Hadrick, award-winning radio broadcaster Lane Nordlund and “Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith. All of the speakers have a great love for the industry they serve and represent.
Because it is a live event, we’ll have 25 speakers that include university professors, veterinarians and fellow ranchers from all sectors of the cattle industry. The aspects include ways to stay profitable, even when a pandemic and other market forces provide their own unique challenge.
A cattlewomen’s panel will also be featured. A marketing panel features HPJ columnist and sale barn owner Jerry Nine; analysts and observers Corbitt Wall, with DV Auction and Feeder Flash, and John Campbell, with Winter Livestock; and Arlen “Bim” Nelson, an order buyer from Nebraska who works with farmer-feeders across the Midwest.
Our new event, Farmer U, will be Aug. 18 and 19, in Mulvane, Kansas, at the Kansas Star Event Center.
Two standout headline speakers will provide their take on today’s production agriculture. Rob Sharkey, “The Shark Farmer” is an Illinois native who understands firsthand the challenges of agriculture while reaching outside his own comfort zone. He wants to inspire attendees and also talk about ways they can explore non-traditional opportunities and see if they fit.
Also speaking is Michelle Miller, known as “The Farm Babe,” who takes on the task of righting wrongs and misconceptions about farmers, ranchers and the industry. She takes her role as a myth buster seriously and looks to inspire attendees that their work is important to feeding the world.
She will moderate a women’s panel that will feature Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, Whitney Larson, Sara Greer and Rosi McCormick.
Event-goers will also hear about the latest of traditional crops—wheat, corn, sorghum, cotton and soybeans—plus bonus information of on alfalfa, soil health and irrigation. Registration information for Farmer U is at www.farmeru.net/attend/speakers/.
We hope the next two U events are timely and can provide producers and managers with insight they can apply into their individual operations. Information is a difference maker and we look forward having you there.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
