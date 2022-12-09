DaveBergmeier.jpg

Congressional action and the signature by President Joe Biden averted a national rail strike that could have devastated the United States economy—some speculated it would have cost the nation billions each day. Agriculture had much to do with getting a bipartisan agreement in place.

A continued push for a more bipartisan approach would be welcome news on serious challenges the U.S. agricultural economy faces.

