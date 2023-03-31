DaveBergmeier.jpg

Tornadoes that recently tore through Mississippi and killed at least 25 people are yet another reminder that Mother Nature can leave a deadly calling card.

A fickle Mother Nature can send such a fury at any time of year as it was recently noted that one occurred in Southern California, we thought it was a good idea to provide an overview and also important life-saving tips.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.