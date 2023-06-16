One of High Plains Journal’s most anticipated events—Cattle U—is set for July 11.
This year the event will be in Manhattan, Kansas, which has been a premier spot for beef industry in the world. The recent opening of the National Agro-Bio Defense Facility and recently announced upgrades to Kansas State University’s agricultural assets, including Weber Hall, has put the Little Apple in the headlines.
With all those changes it made it appropriate for HPJ to have Cattle U in Manhattan at the Hilton Garden Inn.
There is much to discuss and learn at this year’s event, which is a free educational event. Many variables have faced the cattle industry in recent years. Decisions on whether to continue to cull cows or have a greater focus on retaining them must be judged more than by prices—the traditional signal. Higher input costs, a widespread drought, availability of hay and forage are all on the minds of cow-calf producers. Feeders have had to deal with much higher corn prices and also fewer available cattle to place in lots.
The increase in interest rates has made many ranchers more cautious about their decisions and experts have noted they are right to be conservative in their approach. Each ranch operation has a different bottom line so there is no one-size-fits-all approach. One event at Cattle U will be a panel discussion with veteran producers who have been through the ups-and-downs. They are willing to share their wisdom with younger ranchers. Having the time to interact with ranchers of all ages is an investment that Cattle U provides.
This week’s cover story by Field Editor Lacey Vilhauer provides an overview of the many topics on tap for attendees in addition to producer panel.
Cattle U has been a successful event because it brings information directly to those who can benefit. It offers a full day with multiple breakout sessions and break times where producers can spend one-on-one time with each other and speakers. One of the highlights for our staff is hearing success stories and conversations that follow presentations. We know it is difficult for ranchers to take time away from their operation and this event provides a worthwhile opportunity. Cattle U also has a lengthy list of sponsors who are dedicating their time to help educate attendees and we encourage producers to take time to visit with those professionals.
Cattle U touches on many of the issues that lie ahead. The program is geared toward all sectors of the cattle production chain and hopefully will provide an insight into maximizing profit. Pre-registrations made by June 23 will receive a free lunch. To learn more about Cattle U, speakers and to register visit www.cattleu.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.