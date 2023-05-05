Interseeded in corn in north central Kansas

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Simmelink.)

Farmer-led initiatives are a proven formula for building conservation practices. A cover crop initiative follows that blueprint.

The Kansas Climate Smart Initiative had set a goal of 100,000 acres in 2022, according to Troy Munsch, an agreement consultant for the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts. The program worked with multiple entities and enrolled 100,000 acres in half of the state’s counties and he hopes to double that number and include all 105 counties. Partners include ADM, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Perennial mix of crops in north central Kansas.

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Simmelink.)
Wheat stubble warm season blend in southeast Kansas

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Simmelink.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.