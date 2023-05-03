DaveBergmeier.jpg

All maps show the drought’s grip on the western and southern Plains and as May nears growers are figuring what their options might be and one hope for farmers in future years is also a familiar one—sorghum.

The crop has been a staple in dryland conditions and there has been a growth in export opportunities—particularly to China.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.