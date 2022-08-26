DaveBergmeier.jpg

Many agricultural conferences and trade shows occur in a year’s time, but a recent Kansas meeting struck the right tone about the need to invest in the state’s land-grant university.

New Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke during the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth about the need to invest in his university’s agricultural wing. The Kansas Legislature had approved a $25 million grant that could be leveraged with $75 million in private gifts to overhaul the College of Agriculture’s look on campus and include improvements to two existing buildings and add another one, according to a news story written by Tim Carpenter for Kansas Reflector. The story noted the importance of securing and certifying the $75 million in contributions by March 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.