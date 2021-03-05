Coming off a brutal February with record low temperatures that will be analyzed for energy grid improvements should not lull us into dismissing the upcoming spring season. Severe weather can be devastating to families and farms.
The National Weather Service says some of the severest tornadoes form in the High Plains, particularly the Texas Panhandle.
In Kansas, March 1 to 5, Severe Weather Preparedness Week was recognized as a time to help residents understand the importance of thinking ahead. Digesting the information posted at https://www.weather.gov/top/swaw is crucial. Those in rural areas have trained spotters, sheriff’s departments and emergency management departments available to provide guidance and answer questions.
Today’s communications allow for more time to prepare.
One known is that Mother Nature can throw a curveball into any of our plans. Here are five topics the National Weather Service in Kansas is using to grab our attention. The summary applies to the entire High Plains:
1. Preparing for an event starts now—Ask yourself what you would do in case of severe weather. Do you have multiple ways receive alerts? Do you have adequate shelter and supplies?
2. Tornadoes pack some of the fastest winds on Earth and are deadly to anyone caught in their path. Kansas averages 95 tornadoes per year, but has seen up to 187, with peak tornado season running from April to June.
3. Every lightning strike can be deadly. Lightning strikes the United States 25 million times and kills 47 people on average each year. Many of these deaths occur outdoors and they are preventable.
4. Damaging winds and large hail are two other weapons in a storm’s arsenal. Hail can exceed softball size and straight-line winds can down trees and destroy property. They often garner less respect than tornadoes but are just as deadly.
5. Floods kill more people in the U.S. each year than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Many flood-related deaths are the result of people driving on water covered roadways.
Why is important to take note of the spring and summer weather seasons? Because every year adds chapters of destruction.
This past year in Iowa, a derecho, which is a line of widespread and fast-moving windstorms, severely damaged a promising corn crop. Unexpected floods several years ago were devastating in Nebraska. Few will forget the Greensburg tornado that destroyed 90% of the southcentral Kansas community. In the annals of time there are many unfortunate stories of the wrath of Mother Nature and no state is immune.
What we have learned is even with the unpredictable nature of storms, preparation includes having an emergency plans that cover families and employees. The plan is not one that should sit on a dusty shelf in a shop. It needs to be taken out and reviewed so all parties understand. Equipment, cars and houses can be replaced but there is no replacement for human life.
Most rural emergency personnel say that panic leads to indecision and that loss of time is unfortunately enough time to kill or severely injure someone. That’s why it is important to not only go over the plan but also to practice as many times as it takes for everyone to feel comfortable. If you are unsure what all of that should entail, reach out to your county’s emergency preparedness department for assistance.
Severe weather preparedness should also include time to check out insurance coverage, whether for property, content or crops. Having those documents in a safe can help launch the rebuilding process.
At the local coffee shops and elevators weather is always a year-round topic of conversation. Use it as an opportunity to become weather aware.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
