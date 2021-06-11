Mother Nature missed out on the tip that the first day of summer is not until June 20 as sizzling temperatures are plentiful throughout the High Plains.
The summer’s heat means growing season is going to quickly return and for wheat farmers that means the crop will rapidly ripen. In the southern regions our All Aboard Wheat Harvest correspondents are detailing that harvest.
The hurriedness of the season also means that producers will also hurry to get late planted spring crops into the ground. That means long hours and tired eyes.
Throughout the year numerous organizations stress the importance of agricultural safety and common themes of what causes accidents range from fatigue to not double checking equipment. Youth tractor safety classes have resumed to live events in many regions and educators praise the commitment youth and their families have made to learning about safety.
As many of us who grew up in farm country know a slip can mean losing a limb or life. Today’s equipment is designed with many more safety features but they are only as good as the operator is in following instructions. Asking questions of a dealer to make sure he is doing it correctly might be the most important answers one can ever receive.
Production agriculture is considered one of the most dangerous occupations in the country. In Kansas, three people have died in farm-related accidents as of May 14, according to the Kansas Farm Bureau.
The summer’s heat is also a reminder of hidden health challenges that include the potential of skin cancer. Exposure to the sun can cause the affliction to manifest, often at a slow rate. Families with a history of skin cancer need to make sure they are taking as many precautions as possible.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the United States. Agricultural and construction workers may be at increased risk because of high levels of ultraviolet radiation exposure from the sun.
Today’s visit to a dermatologist, in a rural clinic, is likely to find patients who are farmers and ranchers and their families. They were added to the list to be checked following a reference from their doctor. Many references have also have occurred from a self-check or even a barber or hairstylist.
Among its findings in those groups that the practices of wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, sunscreen, sunglasses and shade are great protectors, particularly in the mid-day hours. The CDC also noted there were realistic barriers that included sunscreen can be too greasy, laborious to reapply and allergies to chemicals in sunscreens also have to be taken into account.
The farm operator also needs to take a leadership role in encouraging wellness practices that focus on sun-safety practices and also preventing heat-related illness.
An all-encompassing plan to combat skin cancer and melanoma requires greater awareness. With the summer’s heat, there is no better time to start than now and make it a year-round commitment.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
