With the holidays behind them farmers and ranchers are often asked if they have resolutions.
Those who write them down on a piece of paper often have the best chance of success—whether it is about eating healthier or taking off a few pounds.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|$30 Per 6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|$58 Per 1 Year
|$58.00
|for 365 days
|$106 Per 2 Years
|$106.00
|for 730 days
|$144 Per 3 Years
|$144.00
|for 1095 days
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
With the holidays behind them farmers and ranchers are often asked if they have resolutions.
Those who write them down on a piece of paper often have the best chance of success—whether it is about eating healthier or taking off a few pounds.
Without resolve, resolutions are meaningless as we can all point to failures when the game plan drops off. Any number of factors can change but one thing we do know is that resolve can keep the motivation going when it is easy to pull back on the reins.
Stories about this upcoming year note the challenges of higher interest rates, more expensive fertilizer and fuel costs. Experts have already put producers on the clock that tighter margins will put pressure on bottom lines.
The silver lining is that producers can still make plans to have a successful 2023. The script for the 12 months ahead has only started and farmers and ranchers have time to adjust and make their operations more successful by focusing on efficiency.
The resolve to do so will make it necessary. Some of those ideas could include sharing a piece of equipment with a neighbor to experiment with a crop. Those producers who have considered sorghum, for example, may want to ask a neighbor or equipment dealer about options for a planter. They may need to refocus on the cattle herd to review records on culling a heifer or bull that is not going to provide the expected results.
They may also want to attend a producer’s school, whether it is a High Plains Journal U event or other educational opportunities that might share new information on research that can include more precisely applying fertilizer for targeted results.
We should also stress the importance of being a good listener. Today’s farmers and ranchers need a friendly ear and should not be afraid to ask a neighbor or family member questions that can help them find inner peace particularly in times of conflict.
The resolve to be a good listener should be at the top of everyone’s list, but it is not easy and the very nature of High Plains residents is to be private with their personal matters. But please take the time to listen and direct your neighbor to someone who can help him or her.
Resources are available when matters become complex and this year we will see many complexities and having a resolute mentality on multiple fronts will make a difference.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
Copyright © 2021. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.