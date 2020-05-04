A baked potato dressed with butter and sour cream is a delicious asset for any steak dinner.
The potato has its place as a vegetable in the context of world history. The blight that occurred in the 19th century was a topic many high school students studied, as the famine that killed many Irish from 1845-49 led to an exodus of many Irish immigrants to the United States to restart their lives.
Rebecca Earle’s book, “Feeding the People: The Politics of the Potato,” takes a look at the history of the potato for its nutritional value and how it plays an integral part in feeding the world. She notes that popularity of the potato is known all over the world. It is the fourth most important food crop and there is not a single country where the potato is not grown.
While Europe is the continent most associated with potato production Earle notes potato production occurred in South America long before Christopher Columbus came across the Atlantic Ocean.
The potato has great fascination with European leaders and Earle noted famous political and ideological whose views of growing potatoes ranged from feeding the masses to differentiating social classes. She even notes research from Adam Smith, known for his economic beliefs that free enterprise and private sector can best allocate resources. Smith noted that potatoes were essential for the development of bright young men and beautiful women.
The politics are fun to follow because food is always a bargaining chip. Earle took note that wheat was an essential nutritional source, too. Because of its appealing baking quality, wheat was an attractive food for higher echelon classes. The result, at times, was potato played second fiddle but it also gave peasant farmers a way they could secretly grow their own food without fearing the vegetable would be seized.
The potato was crucial in winning World Wars I and II as an efficient carbohydrate and calorie source for soldiers and their families at home. Earle also notes that the potato was crucial for helping turn the plight of starvation for the Soviet Union in World War II, which gave Russian soldiers and their families the nutrition to help do their part in the Allies’ win over Nazi Germany.
The hardiness of the potato is an asset for growers. Even when it is ready to harvest it can stay in the ground for several weeks, which gives growers flexibility.
One of the details readers will find fascinating is that Earle incorporates potato recipes. Some of those recipes were rooted in centuries’ old folklore.
“Feeding the People: The Politics of the Potato” provides an insight into many nice-size bites that readers can share with guests the next time they eat a baked potato or have potato soup.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hp.com.
