The best photos tell a story and compel us to see the beauty in everyday life. High Plains Journal's 2023 Down Country Roads calendar contest is now open.
Readers can start submitting digital photographs that reflect the beauty of rural America—crops, country landscapes, livestock, farm families and more. In past calendar contests the many photographs shed new light on what makes our part of the country special to residents and guests. The landscape provides a canvas that lends itself to the belief that no two pictures (or opportunities) are alike. If you ask the photographers who snap breathtaking pictures they often will say, “It came on a day that started out routine, but I was so thankful I had my camera or iPhone and I captured the moment.”
Those artistic touches help provide an outlet to the hustle and bustle of everyday life and can generate a smile and reinforce our sense of optimism plus adds to our appreciation of the many blessings that God provides to rural America. We should take neither for granted.
The calendar contest sheds a light on the creativity of High Plains people who have an eye for the moment. Our urban cousins have the excitement of the city but the hustle and bustle is no match for the tranquility found where farmers and ranchers continue to do their work to feed the world and provide some of the most breathtaking backdrops in rural areas.
We’re proud of our High Plains region, 12 states strong, that offers picturesque settings and most importantly people who are unpretentious and care about their family, neighbors, and stewardship of the land. All of us should take more time to brag but let’s face it that is not our style; however, that’s where the Down Country Roads calendar contest can help do the “talking” for us and show America what we are all about.
We’re eager to receive those entries because it helps us to have a greater appreciation of the High Plains region, too.
Additional information
For the contest, we will be looking for high-resolution digital photos with a landscape (horizontal) orientation, not a portrait (vertical) or square orientation. (If you take a photo with your phone, turn it sideways first.) We'd love to see scenes that capture the beauty of rural life through all seasons.
More details about the contest, how to submit your digital photos, and last year's winners can be found at hpj.com/calendar_contest.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.