Legal News

A New Mexico ranch family was awarded nearly $2.6 million for a breach of contract plus $8 million in punitive damages from Tyson Foods Inc. following a jury trial on July 14.

Zia Agricultural includes the father-son duo of Narciso and Sean Perez, who operate a cattle consulting business. John Worden of Venable, LLP, who was Zia’s lead counsel, said the cattlemen had contracted with Tyson to deliver beef considered naturally raised without use of steroids or antibiotics. The final destination product was to go to Whole Foods. Tyson had 25 requirements for Zia Agricultural, based in Albuquerque, to be certified and Worden said his clients met all the requirements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.