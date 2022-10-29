Grain farmers like to stick with successful formulas when it comes to fertilizer application, but the director of agronomy for one company says producers can find ways to be efficient by not always following conventional thinking.

Tim Laatsch is the director of North American agronomy for Koch Agronomic Services, based in Wichita, Kansas. Laatsch leads a team of five agronomists covering the United States and Canada. His team manages a portfolio of third-party trials with universities and various contract research organizations to generate quality data for KAS products. Then they use that data as a marketing asset to take to the field to help customers become comfortable with different KAS technologies.

