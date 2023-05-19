IMG_7618.jpeg

On the right, artist Efe Tekdemir, of Gardner Design, Wichita, visits with Maria Ferreiro, Dodge City, in front of the Fiesta in Motion mural at 609 N.Second Ave., Dodge City. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.) 

Three murals to highlight Dodge City’s western and cultural heritage were unveiled May 8 in the downtown area.

Fiesta in Motion—A Celebration of Latin American Culture is featured on the north side at the West Coast Plaza at 609 N. Second Ave.; Homage to Dodge—A Tribute to the Wild West is featured on the north side at Eryn’s Downtown Center, 509 N Second Ave., and Queen of the Cowtown is on the west side of Birds of a Feather, 314 W. Spruce St. Festivities included a ribbon cutting in which artist Efe Tekdemir, of Gardner Design, Wichita, was all smiles in seeing how they were received.

IMG_7631.jpeg

Homage to Dodge includes a tribute to the Wild West with a mural at 509 N. Second Ave., Dodge City. Kansas. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.) 
IMG_7650.jpeg

Queen of the Cowtowns mural was celebrated at 314 N. Spruce, Dodge City, Kansas. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.) 

