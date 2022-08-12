Future marketing challenges and drought were two topics that dominated discussion among panelists who took part in the Aug. 5 Cattle U and Trade Show at United Wireless Arena, Dodge City, Kansas.

Marketing.jpg

The popular livestock marketing panel drew many attendees during the second day of the Cattle U and Trade Show, Aug. 4 to 5, at the United Wireless Arena, Dodge City, Kansas. John Campbell (second from left) addresses one of the questions presented from moderator Kyle Bauer (at left) as Kelli Payne, Corbitt Wall and Josh Mueller listen to Campbell’s answer. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

John Campbell, with Winter Livestock at La Junta, Colorado, and affiliated with the Winter family 41 years, said vertical integration has made a difference in how cattle are marketed and is becoming more of a factor in the industry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.