As Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 9 the annual time is set aside as a reminder of the importance of maternal instincts of family, the need for stability and to always stay educated.
Farm country is always going to be filled with a sense of excitement, nervousness and anxiety—whether it involves Uncle Sam, Mother Nature or market interruptions.
One plus in 2021 appears to be the return of robust land values as noted in auctions that see acreage for prime farming and ranching to continue an upward trend. One driver is historically low interest rates and perhaps the most important factor is higher commodity prices—double per bushel on what we saw a year ago on the major crops grown on the High Plains. Agriculture’s ability to return to normalcy shows its resiliency and the importance of being able to make market-based decisions.
Rural areas have also become popular places where people see less crime, more opportunity. In the cover story Field Editor Lacey Newlin touches on what Oklahoma is doing to help rural communities improve their economic base. As farmers and ranchers prosper it is always good news for the communities they live in. In turn that adds value to property and builds stability.
Families across the High Plains understand that a good income and balance sheet can stabilize a farm operation and helps when discussing when the next generation can come in and have success. It is easier said than done. Oftentimes articles in our publication outline production decisions or related topics. However, it is not often we write about the topic of land. This issue we have dedicated coverage to several topics that are universal and touch on regions throughout the High Plains region.
Our writers have also focused on several topics that have been discussed in recent months. Some of those include whether it is time to buy or sell land and what are the experts saying about that; if the family decision is to expand the cattle herd, what are the right questions to ask and considerations in securing pastureland; and the timeless question of who is in charge of maintaining a fence and related items.
In all situations, like families, none are alike. Still, as a mother often says—take care of yourself, watch out for others and continue to learn. Staying ahead of volatile markets—in good and in challenging times—is never easy. Opportunities come to those who prepare and using thoughtful analysis can ease anxiety regardless if it is a buying or selling decision ahead.
The emphasis on rural estates in this issue comes at a time when people are looking to rural America for staying grounded, inner strength and opportunity. As we watched in the past year markets are unpredictable but the value of farmland and real estate remains strong.
As we celebrate the importance of mothers and their quintessential role in our lives, it is nice to see some traditional baselines improve and some of that is translated into our rural land values.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier @hpj.com.
