Missouri livestock producer Glen Klippenstein loves the industry he is in and has an appreciation for the way of life it has provided his family.
He uses his voice of experience to help farmers and ranchers understand the challenges by animals rights adversaries who rely on misinformation and hidden agendas to attack the way of life he believes is the backbone of America.
Klippenstein plans to share his insight at the upcoming Cattle U, an event sponsored by High Plains Journal. Cattle U is July 31 and Aug. 1, in Dodge City, Kansas.
“Farmers, ranchers and rural America have been my bailiwick and my passion,” said Klippenstein, who hardly ever gives the same speech twice. He likes to get to events early so he can visit with organizers and attendees to find out what’s on their minds.
He also believes in sharing the importance of being optimistic and giving back.
“I’m a big fan of young people. I try to give them the spirit, the courage, the positiveness of the can-do attitude since we are all on the same team,” Klippenstein said. “We need to aspire to do more with what we have. Most of us have way more in our tool chest than we think we do.
“Sometimes we need to have someone inspire us. I’m primarily in the beef business. I really believe the cow she has done more than what Bill Gates ever dreamed of and that’s no slight of Bill Gates.”
He will share his perspective from an entity that he endorses—Protect the Harvest—which is spearheaded by businessman Forrest Lucas.
Protect the Harvest
The organization’s mission is to inform, protect and respond, Klippenstein said.
One of its duties is to inform farmers and ranchers and consumers about the activities of animal rights groups and others that threaten agriculture while protecting the freedom of those whose way of life is derived from agriculture.
“We believe in animal welfare but not in animal rights and there is big difference,” Klippenstein said.
That difference means livestock producers need to be kept abreast on activities of those who can wrongly damage the industry.
“We try to respond with laws and regulations and also respond with facts to counteract misinformation and negative perceptions about the livestock industry
“Some (people and groups) have hidden agendas,” he said. “Others are trying to do it with their heart and we know that sometimes if you lead from the heart and not from your head you can wind up with a broken heart.”
That’s here wisdom and common sense can prevail, he said, and that is the approach of Lucas.
“He is putting in a lot of money because he fully understands that if we get so much misinformation and wrong ideas out there we will all suffer, not just farmers and ranchers and sportsmen. We are talking about consumers, too.
“I’m a believer that I am in partnership with my consumers. It is ‘we the people.’ We are all in this together. Some of these special interest groups want to split us apart and destroy our life or at least diminish the way of life for many of us and our consumers.”
Concerns are real
Klippenstein likes what the late humorist Will Rogers once said, “It isn't what we don't know that gives us trouble, it’s what we know that ain’t so.”
Disinformation and misinformation are words that he believes characterizes those who are against his industry. Those individuals or groups use an agenda based on lies.
“My goodness, it is pervasive today,” Klippenstein said.
As a livestock producer himself he knows that it is difficult for producers to take time away from the care of their herds, particularly when Mother Nature interferes with their plans.
Plus, the industry is filled with humble individuals, which he genuinely appreciates. But not being engaged can have consequences, he said.
“They feel more comfortable letting someone else do it. Sometimes that works but other times it is not the right strategy. Sometimes special interest groups can be in our own industry and trash us,” Klippenstein said. “It is much like the coffee shop syndrome. People start griping and without fact checking or someone to challenge them a lie can become the truth.”
Klippenstein believes in the livestock industry because it fits the motto of what America is about—an entrepreneurial spirit built on self-reliance and grounded in a belief in God.
“Most have their feet on the ground and their eyes to the stars. They have common sense. They are honest and most of them have courage and that is something we all need to have whether it is in agriculture or politics. But today where is all the common sense?
“To succeed in this industry you have to be positive and enthusiastic and be a can-do person who can do more with less. Those are all things to be admired. Many of us are built that way.”
For additional information and registration go to www.cattleu.net.
Dave Bergmeier can reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.