An Alabama livestock auctioneer has been on a roll and recently added the title of King of the Ring by winning the annual contest sponsored by Winter Livestock, Dodge City Kansas.

Chuck Bradley.jpg

Chuck Bradley, Rockford, Alabama, was the 2022 King of the Ring as he bested a field of 10 top auctioneers on July 30, at Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas. (Courtesy photo.)

Chuck Bradley, 29, of Rockford, Alabama, bested a field of 10 contestants to pocket $15,000. Bradley had won the 2021 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2021, and as a result he could not compete in the King of the Ring contest a year ago.

Brian Little.jpg

Brian Little, Wann, Oklahoma, was the Col. Roger Emigh Champions Choice. (Courtesy photo.)
Sixto Paiz.jpg

Sixto Paiz, Portales, New Mexico, was reserve champion. (Courtesy photo.)

