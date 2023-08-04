July is typically hot, but it wasn’t typical heat that plagued parts of the Plains during the month. It was record shattering heat that was dangerous.
El Paso, Texas, had one of the most notable records with a relentless record setting number of 100-plus degree Fahrenheit days in a row. The previous record was 23 days set in 1994. The new record set this year was over 40 days, which shattered the old record.
This was just one location that dealt with hot stretches that just wouldn’t let up. Most of the southern Plains experienced long stretches of highs in the triple digits and heat index values even hotter.
The month wasn’t all heat for everyone though as some uncharacteristic like cooler days were felt in parts of the Plains.
While some dry areas were soaked with moisture this past month, it wasn't as widespread as what was needed. This has been the case the past several months. Some of the rain that fell was accompanied with severe storms.
Looking outside of the Plains, El Niño was present. While conditions favor a weak El Niño at this point, it’s forecast to strengthen into the winter months when it will likely peak.
The long term forecast into August is expected to bring above normal precipitation for eastern to central areas of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Far western Texas will likely experience the opposite with below normal precipitation during that time.
Heat is forecast to continue to be an issue for Texas into August. Oklahoma and southwest Kansas are also expected to see the mercury climb above seasonal norms during the month. Meanwhile, northeast Kansas into eastern and central Nebraska should see temperatures average below normal for the next month. That area will actually still see below average temperatures in the longer-term through October. The forecast also stays the same through October for Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Kansas with temperatures averaging above the typical numbers.
The eastern halves of Texas and Oklahoma with central and eastern Kansas and Nebraska should see beneficial precipitation the next three months with amounts expected to climb above average.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for September’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She worked as a television meteorologist for nine years in Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
