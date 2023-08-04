Regina Bird.jpg

July is typically hot, but it wasn’t typical heat that plagued parts of the Plains during the month. It was record shattering heat that was dangerous.

El Paso, Texas, had one of the most notable records with a relentless record setting number of 100-plus degree Fahrenheit days in a row. The previous record was 23 days set in 1994. The new record set this year was over 40 days, which shattered the old record. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.