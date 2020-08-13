An Aug. 10 windstorm, termed a derecho, drove through Iowa and caused large-scale damage to corn crops.
Assessments are still underway, but it comes on the heals of what was expected to be a bumper harvest, despite certain areas that were facing drought conditions. The storm also touched neighboring states.
"Many farmers and agribusinesses experienced damage to crops, grain bins and buildings as severe storms tracked across the state this morning. My thoughts are with everyone who was affected as they begin clean up," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig in the aftermath of the storm.
Trees are uprooted, roadways are obstructed, crops are severely damaged and grain bins are busted, said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“Over 400,000 households lost power. Just like any other natural disaster Iowa has experienced, I know Iowans will band together and support each other as we recover from this storm,” Grassley said.
He and fellow U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst stand ready to help with any federal assistance Iowa may need.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in response to a severe weather system that moved across Iowa and caused widespread damage. The proclamation now allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Jackson, Jones and Grundy counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
Reynolds previously declared a disaster and activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program, for Benton, Boone, Dallas, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Greene, Hardin, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties. Proclamations may be issued for additional counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
