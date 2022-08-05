High Plains Journal has been successful for more than 70 years because it values feedback and is willing to ask the tough questions. We are not alone as that’s what our customers do, too.
Farmers and ranchers today have adopted new practices and evolved their operations to become more productive and efficient than ever before. Advances occurred because there was a willingness to learn, adapt and adopt strategies that pay dividends.
HPJ has been there for multiple generations to tell the story of improvements and provide pertinent information. Learning about new practices and strategies is something we take pride in. We are a different media in some respects than when we started many years ago—but we continue to print and distribute our publication on a weekly basis along with digital products and special events programming. That commitment is a part of our past, present, and future—but to succeed we have had to adapt and adopt new practices.
Today HPJ products can be tailored to meet the needs of farmers and ranchers. Different delivery formats means HPJ can be read from the ease of a living room chair or in the seat of a tractor cab. HPJ.com and email newsletters are examples of how we have listened to our audience to get information to them in innovative ways.
We continue to search for new ways to reach readers and is why we made a commitment to conduct a survey. The survey is private, which means information will not be shared publicly and is only for internal purposes. Sixteen questions are included in the survey.
One thought-provoking question is, “What is the most pressing challenge you face in your operation today?”
The survey also seeks information on how you would like our content delivered and what areas we could work on to help you become a better operator. We understand the challenges farmers and ranchers face, but we need your feedback and insight to accomplish this task.
HPJ has long been considered the farmer and rancher’s bible and a trusted source for information. We take that commitment and legacy seriously as we plan to continue to be a mainstay in the lives of our readers. Our success depends on your success and our work is intertwined with yours—as it should be in a partnership.
We will provide access to the survey over the next few weeks and we encourage you to visit hpj.com/survey and take a few minutes to help us. And to boot, one lucky participant will win a 4-burner Blackstone Propane Griddle. We are eager to receive your insight as we continue our commitment to improve and exceed your needs.
