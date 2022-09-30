IMG_7995.jpg

Federal, state and local officials attended the Sept. 30 groundbreaking of the $600 million Hilmar Cheese plant at a 160-acre site in southern Dodge City. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Gold-colored shovels turned the soil Sept. 30 with a backdrop banner with a rendering of the what the Hilmar Cheese plant will look like when fully operational on the south edge of Dodge City, Kansas.

IMG_7966.jpg

David Ahlem (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

As company officials, federal, state and local officials offered remarks the 160-acre site is already under development as scrapers were seen preparing area for construction and infrastructure needed to put $600 million plant that will initially create 250 full-time jobs. Gov. Laura Kelly said the project is expected to bring an additional $500 million in capital investment and an additional 750 jobs within the Dodge City area by the time the plant opens in a couple of years.

IMG_7945.jpg

Sen. Jerry Moran (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
IMG_7927.jpg

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
IMG_7962.jpg

Gov. Laura Kelly (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
IMG_5270.JPG

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Hilmar Cheese plant groundbreaking in Dodge City

Journal photos by Kylene Scott.

1 of 22

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.