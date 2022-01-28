Hay and alfalfa producers have a great story to tell and the statistics to back it up.
Alfalfa is the fourth most widely grown crop in the United States, with an estimated annual value of $11.7 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. There are 26 million acres cut for hay with an average yield of 2.3 tons per acre. One of the most important characteristics of alfalfa is its high nutritional quality, the ARS notes.
Alfalfa contains between 15% to 22% crude protein as well as high amounts of 10 different vitamins. Alfalfa can be a very productive crop with high levels of biomass accumulation, the ARS reports. The record yield of one acre of alfalfa is 10 tons. Alfalfa hay is used as a feed primarily for dairy cows but also for horses, beef cattle, sheep and other farm animals.
A year ago Alfalfa U, an annual event, was held as a virtual event but this year organizers plan to have in-person events Feb. 22 at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, and Feb. 24, at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. High Plains Journal is offering both in-person and virtual registration for attendees.
Growing alfalfa and hay means honing management techniques from the growing stage to cutting. Also, nutrient management is essential and in the High Plains and the West growing conditions from pests to drought are perennial challenges for many producers who welcome insight on how to mitigate those threats to their crop.
Thankfully in planning Alfalfa U, which is sponsored by HPJ, John Deere and Alforex Seeds, organizers have experts available to help answer those questions. Also, the popular farmer panel will be available at both locations.
Speakers for the Dodge City location include Dwight Scholl, manager at Tri Rotor Crop Services in Lakin, Kansas; Alex Rocateli, associate professor and Extension specialist for forage systems at Oklahoma State University; Joe Brummer, associate professor and Extension forage specialist at Colorado State University; and Michael Brouk, professor and dairy Extension specialist at Kansas State University.
The Reno location speakers will include Glenda Blindert, crop insurance agent at Blindert Insurance Agency; Dan Putnam, cooperative Extension specialist and agronomist at the University of California-Davis; and Glenn Shewmaker, emeritus professor and forage specialist at the University of Idaho. Additionally, Don Miller, director of product development at Alforex Seeds, will speak at both locations. The topics covered in the educational sessions will include forage insurance, fertility management, alfalfa herbicides, drought management, pest management strategies and alfalfa cutting tactics to maximize potential. Alfalfa U events are free to attendees, lunch is provided and there are opportunities for Certified Crop Adviser CEU credits. To learn more about the Alfalfa U speakers and schedule or to pre-register, visit hpj.com/alfalfau/.
Hay and alfalfa are continuing to grow in prominence and that can mean additional profits to growers. An opportunity to learn more before the growing season is an important investment, too, and we are glad to provide that to producers.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.